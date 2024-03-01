Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOC. Compass Point lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

NYSE:DOC opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.