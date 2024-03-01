Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.38. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 122.2% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

