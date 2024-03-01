StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

