Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

