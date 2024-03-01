Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.