Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCBO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 605.62 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth $23,313,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 278,201 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth $9,391,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 174,037 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 157.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

