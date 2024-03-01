TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.55.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,000,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,834,000 after acquiring an additional 122,674 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 120,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 708.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 89,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

