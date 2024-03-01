StockNews.com Upgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $43.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $891.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $62.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael K. Hooks acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $535,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $535,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,730,000 after purchasing an additional 607,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

