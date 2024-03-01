Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.52.

NYSE:TV opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.77. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

