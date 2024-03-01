Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

RYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Rayonier from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rayonier presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN opened at $34.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,003,000 after purchasing an additional 322,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $439,076,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rayonier by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,642,000 after acquiring an additional 701,226 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

