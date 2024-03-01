StockNews.com Lowers Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Kennametal Stock Up 1.7 %

KMT stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,786 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,186.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 820,864 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,400,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 349,174 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

