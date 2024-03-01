TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas cut TechnipFMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 166.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

