Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BSAC opened at $19.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,983,000 after acquiring an additional 527,872 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 970.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,813,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after buying an additional 1,644,425 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 595,421 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 730,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

