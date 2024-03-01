City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

City Office REIT Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of CIO opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $183.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.47 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,913,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,203,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,572,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,703,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,695,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

