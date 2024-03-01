StockNews.com Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.19 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

