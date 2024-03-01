Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $520.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $445.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $441.79.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $448.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.59. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.