ITM Power (LON:ITM) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

ITM Power Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 54.06 ($0.69) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £333.49 million, a P/E ratio of -540.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.25. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 42.90 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.70 ($1.32).

Get ITM Power alerts:

About ITM Power

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.