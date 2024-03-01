Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Raised to GBX 475 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.07) to GBX 475 ($6.02) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.93) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.04) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 276.20 ($3.50).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 369.10 ($4.68) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 106.69 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 334.20 ($4.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 312.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 259.16. The firm has a market cap of £31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,852.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, insider Angela Strank bought 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £19,863.36 ($25,194.52). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Helen McCabe purchased 3,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £12,101.94 ($15,350.00). Also, insider Angela Strank purchased 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £19,863.36 ($25,194.52). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,967 shares of company stock worth $4,518,661. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.