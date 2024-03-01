Laboratory Co. of America’s (LH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.88 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $19.86 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $21.87 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an in-line rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.07.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH stock opened at $215.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.