Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.79.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $56.54.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,726,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nutrien by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

