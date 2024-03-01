Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.55 on Monday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 12.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

