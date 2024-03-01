SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.07.

Shares of CAH opened at $111.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $112.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

