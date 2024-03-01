Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Drilling Tools International Stock Performance
NASDAQ DTI opened at $3.01 on Monday. Drilling Tools International has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $10.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $113,000.
About Drilling Tools International
Drilling Tools International Corp. provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole desander and filters; non-mag and steel drill collars; tubulars; flapper plugs; and well bore conditioning and fraction reduction technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Drilling Tools International
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Tools International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Tools International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.