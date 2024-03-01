Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Drilling Tools International Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTI opened at $3.01 on Monday. Drilling Tools International has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $10.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Drilling Tools International during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corp. provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole desander and filters; non-mag and steel drill collars; tubulars; flapper plugs; and well bore conditioning and fraction reduction technologies.

