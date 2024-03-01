Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $160.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.71.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE H opened at $153.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.57. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $153.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594 in the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after acquiring an additional 37,317 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,673,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,412,000 after buying an additional 275,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

