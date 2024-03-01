Wells Fargo & Company Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $153.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RCL. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE RCL opened at $123.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,753 shares of company stock worth $73,916,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

