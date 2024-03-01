Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $2.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1.25.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance
Federal Home Loan Mortgage stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.
About Federal Home Loan Mortgage
