Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
