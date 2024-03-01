Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Price Performance

Amer Sports Company Profile

Shares of AS opened at $16.32 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.