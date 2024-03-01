Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

AS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $16.32 on Monday. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

