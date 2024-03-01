Nicholas C. Howlett Sells 23,000 Shares of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Stock

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas C. Howlett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.96), for a total value of £17,480 ($22,171.49).

Titon Trading Down 1.8 %

Titon stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.10. Titon Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 91.50 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of £9 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,333.33 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Titon alerts:

Titon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Titon’s dividend payout ratio is -1,666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TON

Titon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.