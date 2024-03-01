Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Sells £179,117.90 in Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.28), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($227,191.65).
Redrow Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of RDW opened at GBX 640.50 ($8.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,000.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 621.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 545.48. Redrow plc has a twelve month low of GBX 423.63 ($5.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 700 ($8.88).
Redrow Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,906.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Redrow
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
