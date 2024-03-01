Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, March 5th

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Free Report) shares are set to split on Tuesday, March 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 5th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HVRRY opened at $127.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.57. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $85.99 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

