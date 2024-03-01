Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

