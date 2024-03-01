Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen lowered agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered agilon health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.65.

AGL opened at $6.11 on Monday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in agilon health by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in agilon health by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

