StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CSTR opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 633,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 511,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 130,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CapStar Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 44,389 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

