StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Price Performance
CSTR opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.79. CapStar Financial has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
CapStar Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.
Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial
About CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
Featured Stories
