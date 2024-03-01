Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jaguar Health by 141.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.