Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28,925.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10,070.97. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $777.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after acquiring an additional 267,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

