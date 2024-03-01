Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Performance
Shares of LODE opened at $0.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.