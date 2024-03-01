Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of LODE opened at $0.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Comstock in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Comstock by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

