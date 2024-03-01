InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.