InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $971.16 per share, for a total transaction of $640,965.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,949,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,743,553.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 660 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $971.16 per share, with a total value of $640,965.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,949,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,743,553.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,408,981,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 5,616 shares of company stock worth $5,429,537 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

