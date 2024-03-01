Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AWX stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

