Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,063,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

Okta Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $87.30 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 in the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

