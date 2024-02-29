Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 156,520 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 795.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,520 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $49,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after buying an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,143,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,246,957,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $234.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

