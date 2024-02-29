Caxton Associates LP Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $3,311,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $8,123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $5,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 17.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.52. The company had a trading volume of 127,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.56. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

