CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NEE stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

