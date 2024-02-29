Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 2,008 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after buying an additional 2,085,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after buying an additional 1,954,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

