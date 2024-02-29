Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 25,492 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499,183. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.12. The company has a market cap of $306.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

