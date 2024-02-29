EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,033 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 985,884 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,129 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 258,372 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,751,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

