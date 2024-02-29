Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 165.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,300,816 shares of company stock worth $353,103,269. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $300.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,691,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.98 and a 52 week high of $303.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.40 billion, a PE ratio of 114.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

