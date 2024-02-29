6,153 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,560 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,882,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,170,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,014,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.65. 686,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,368. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $143.96.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 32.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.