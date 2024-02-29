CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.72.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,419 shares of company stock worth $11,157,492. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $331.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $331.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

